Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 146.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

