MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

GNTX opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $815,860. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

