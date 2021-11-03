Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in October

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

PEYUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

