Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 588,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

