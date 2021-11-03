Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CPLP stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
