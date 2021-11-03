Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPLP stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

