Oppenheimer Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $360.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.31.

ROK stock opened at $343.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $345.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,092. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

