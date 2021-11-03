Cameco Co. (CCJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0649 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Cameco has decreased its dividend by 80.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cameco has a payout ratio of -33.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cameco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

