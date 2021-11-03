The Dixie Group (DXYN) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.95% of The Dixie Group worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.