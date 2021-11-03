Observer Price Down 0% This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $578,081.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00220116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00098368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

