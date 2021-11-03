ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Mathew Dunn Sells 3,988 Shares

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.39), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($129,164.52).

Mathew Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of ASOS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,548.80 ($33.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

