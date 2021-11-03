ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Mathew Dunn Sells 3,988 Shares

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.39), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($129,164.52).
Mathew Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of ASOS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34).
ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,548.80 ($33.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80.
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.
