Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

