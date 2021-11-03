BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 386.10 ($5.04).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 344.95 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £68.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a one year low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders have bought 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

