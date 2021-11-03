Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

