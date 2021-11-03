Morgan Stanley Purchases 799,735 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPL were worth $117,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.