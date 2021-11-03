Amundi Acquires Shares of 115,873 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $1,475,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,540 shares of company stock valued at $17,511,492. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.