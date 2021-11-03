Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,519 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $48,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 337.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

