Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $356,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKFN stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $454,290. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

