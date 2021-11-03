ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.64.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

