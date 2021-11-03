Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.39.
NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.