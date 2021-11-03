Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,241,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

