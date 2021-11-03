Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 33,529 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The Lovesac worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,308 shares of company stock worth $16,660,127. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

