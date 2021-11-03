Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 64,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.