Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,542 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

