Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Expands By 33.4%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CPOP stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

