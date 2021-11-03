Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

