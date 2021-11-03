Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

