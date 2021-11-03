Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

