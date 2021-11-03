Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,793,229 shares of company stock worth $146,200,571 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

