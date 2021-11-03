Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $681.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $748.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

