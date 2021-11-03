California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.75 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

