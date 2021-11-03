California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92,031 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Essential Utilities worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 949,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after buying an additional 116,968 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

