SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunOpta stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

