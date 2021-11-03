iStar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

iStar (NYSE:STAR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE:STAR opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. iStar has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iStar will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $37,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 822,500 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.