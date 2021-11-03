Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 384.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaleido Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

