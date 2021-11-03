Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

MMP stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

