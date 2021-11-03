Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NAVI stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Navient has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth about $13,531,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 77.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Navient by 574.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 280,132 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

