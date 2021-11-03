Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,699 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Loews by 475.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 450,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Loews by 632.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Loews by 55.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 254,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth $7,672,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

