Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,282 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $47,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,465,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in American Financial Group by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

