Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in VMware by 17.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

