Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $248.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.52. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $249.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

