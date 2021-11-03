Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

