Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 111,099 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,099 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

