Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

