Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 657,923 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 411.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,185,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 954,085 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CSCO opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

