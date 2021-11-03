Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,207 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $257,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

