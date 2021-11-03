Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,249 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Centene worth $64,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

