Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $54.21 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,799 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.93% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $54,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

