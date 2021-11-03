Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,596 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $141.76 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

