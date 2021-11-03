Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,522 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $50,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

