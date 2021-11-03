Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,634 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $47,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

